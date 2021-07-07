Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,266 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 510,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 203.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 86.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.