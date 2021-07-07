Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.16% of Avanos Medical worth $24,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

