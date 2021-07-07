BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 6,539.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

