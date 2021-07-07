Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 120.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Summit Materials worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUM opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

