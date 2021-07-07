Barclays PLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

