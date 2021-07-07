Barclays PLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,786 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Vector Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 320,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

