Barclays PLC Invests $2.69 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.80.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.