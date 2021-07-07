Barclays PLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1,338.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $34.26.

