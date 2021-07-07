Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after purchasing an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after purchasing an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APAM opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

