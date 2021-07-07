Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for South32 (LON:S32)

South32 (LON:S32)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of South32 to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LON S32 traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,218. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.44 billion and a PE ratio of -93.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. South32 has a one year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 173.07 ($2.26). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 160.76.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

