Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VLOWY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

VLOWY stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.98.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $842.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

