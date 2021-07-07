Barclays Trims Lear (NYSE:LEA) Target Price to $183.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.60. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,692,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

