Bayberry Capital Partners LP Invests $1.12 Million in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Cohn Robbins accounts for about 0.3% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRHC. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRHC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,909. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

