Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $278.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $181.18 and a 1 year high of $278.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

