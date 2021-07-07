Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter.

IGV opened at $399.60 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.50.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

