Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,794. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

PANW opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

