Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $87,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after buying an additional 184,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,374.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after buying an additional 151,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.07. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

