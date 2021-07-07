Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 299,747.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,340,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,711,000 after buying an additional 1,339,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF opened at $149.98 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $175.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

