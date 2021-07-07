Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 835 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

