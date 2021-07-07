Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

