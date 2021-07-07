Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Hits $0.69

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $4.34 million and $1.61 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00129779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00167750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,389.77 or 1.00242968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.17 or 0.00967224 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,319,451 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

