BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce sales of $510.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $510.00 million and the highest is $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,529,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,086,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,003,000 after buying an additional 2,047,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

