Bibox Token (BIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.96 Million

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Bibox Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bibox Token Coin Profile

BIX is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. Bibox Token’s official website is www.bibox.com . The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

