Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCYC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BCYC traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 62,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,255. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $756.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.40.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock worth $3,971,033. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.