Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,628. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,033. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

