Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.54). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. 1,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,628. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,033. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.