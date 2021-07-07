Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.11. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.60.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.