Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,561 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.82% of Big Lots worth $43,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Big Lots stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

