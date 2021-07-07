Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 30.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 181,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $426,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECH opened at $455.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.92. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $459.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

