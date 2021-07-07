BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives $98.45 Average PT from Analysts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

