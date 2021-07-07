BitBall (BTB) Price Down 6.6% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,805.63 or 0.99924763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00037692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007558 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061812 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

