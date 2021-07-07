Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.33 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $496.86 or 0.01493315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,272.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.49 or 0.00413216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00085666 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000175 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,783,550 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

