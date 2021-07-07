BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $6,723.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00343252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00140702 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00198791 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000900 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

