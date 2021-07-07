BitCore (BTX) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $4,970.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,710.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.36 or 0.06843391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.55 or 0.01522746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00407912 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00157493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00645419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00415076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00339744 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

