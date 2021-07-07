BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $206.48 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020453 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003081 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

