BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.45. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.06, with a volume of 2,821,117 shares changing hands.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities cut BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

