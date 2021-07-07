BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of California BanCorp worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in California BanCorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in California BanCorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALB stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

