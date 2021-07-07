BlackRock Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.29% of PFSweb worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

PFSW opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.81.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.80 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

