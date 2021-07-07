BlackRock Inc. Has $7.75 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

