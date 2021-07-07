BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.25% of Five Star Senior Living worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 171,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

