BlackRock Inc. Purchases 13,527 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $11,131,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNOX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNOX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nano-X Imaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

