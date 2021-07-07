Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $298,283.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00135514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00165260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,941.53 or 1.00002226 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.03 or 0.00976010 BTC.

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

