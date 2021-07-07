Blaqclouds (NASDAQ:BCDS) Shares Down 9.5%

Blaqclouds Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDS)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.

About Blaqclouds (NASDAQ:BCDS)

Blaqclouds Inc develops software as a service solutions. The company's products include BlaqPromote for business owners to segment their customer databases; BlaqStats that provides insightful data from Website to make data-based decisions; and BlaqTrax that enables business owners to monitor staff remotely.

