BLAST Price Down 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, BLAST has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $26,470.08 and $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

