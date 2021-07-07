BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

NASDAQ:ANZUU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 43,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,141. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

