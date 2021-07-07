BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $972,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $498,000.

TZPSU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,396. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

