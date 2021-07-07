BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $10.80 Million in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCAP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $7,560,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 5,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

