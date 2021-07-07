BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $13.34 Million in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,343,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 4.99% of Acies Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAC. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,937,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,815,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ACAC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,485. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

