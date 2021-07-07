BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Invests $8.13 Million in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,250,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

PAQCU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 9,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,477. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.