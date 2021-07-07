BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.20. The company had a trading volume of 461,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

