Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.55). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 876.50 ($11.45), with a volume of 156,057 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOY. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4,262.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 836.35.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.